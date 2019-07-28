Service club makes dolls for migrant children

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rotary Club held a day of service with the Migrant Resource Center and Church Shelter at Travis Park Church with a focus on helping migrant children.

Volunteers with the non-profit service organization spent the morning sewing "puente pals" - dolls made from refurbished t-shirts - to give to children who are passing through San Antonio.

"The exciting thing is that the children get to pick their own little doll. So it is a very exciting time for them to have something that's really special that they can hold on to," said the club's past president Joan Kearl.

Kearl said volunteers also did some painting, including a mural, for the day of service.

