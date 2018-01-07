Sheriff Salazar upping training requirements for BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is increasing mandated training for deputies beginning Monday.

BCSO deputies will now be required to complete 40 hours of in-service training annually.

The training will cover mandates from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, de-escalation of force, officer resiliency and other topics, according to a release from BCSO.

"This is a dramatic increase over the 24-hour in-service training deputies had been receiving for the past several years," a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

Two cadet classes focusing on detention training and patrol orientation will begin Monday -- both class lengths have been increased.

Detention cadet is the entry level position for sheriff's office. Last year, Salazar increased detention cadet class training from 7 weeks to 10. This year, detention cadet class will be increased to 11 weeks.

Patrol orientation is for deputies who are transferring from the detention center to the patrol division. Patrol cadets will now train for 17 weeks versus 16 weeks.

Salazar is expected to give more information on the increase in training in a press conference scheduled Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.