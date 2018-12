SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and another sustained minor injuries in a shooting Friday night on the city's West Side.

Police were called out around 7:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Westward.

The man killed was in his late 20s.

The other man will be questioned by police in an effort to learn more about the shooting.

