Local HS students using socks to provide comfort for cancer patients during chemo

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of socks may not seem to be much, but for cancer patients, stuck for hours in chemotherapy treatment, it provides a little comfort.

Some Clark High School students are looking to provide that comfort through the "Sock It to Cancer" campaign drive.

Catherine Pisano, a senior at Clark High, started the drive last school year in honor of her friend, Bailey Keller, who passed away from brain cancer in 2008.

Students have collected more than 1,300 pairs of socks, last year and this year combined. They are also sending messages of encouragement and support while visiting with the patients.

"As soon as we walked in, all their faces lit up," Pisano said. "They were so happy to see us. We even got the nickname the 'Sock Angels' whenever they would see us come and that was really rewarding to see."

The students will be delivering more than 500 pairs of socks, collected since September of this school year, to cancer patients at the START Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

"You try to inspire your students ,so it’s so amazing to see them inspire you," said Kristen Guerra, a counselor at Clark High School. "So, just having Catherine come up with this idea and these other students taking their personal time, as well as to come together as a community, as a group of students, to show others that they care about them -- it’s amazing to watch."

If you would like to help, you can donate socks at the front office at Clark High School.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.