Southside superintendent shows off inner Ramon Ayala playing the accordion

SAN ANTONIO - The newest member of the Southside High School conjunto band, Los Cardenales, is Southside ISD Superintendent Mark Eads.

A Facebook video posted to the high school's page has been viewed thousands of times.

RELATED: Ramon Ayala coming back to San Antonio March 11

According to Southside ISD spokesperson Randy Escamilla, Los Cardinales are the only high school conjunto group in San Antonio, and also the only high school conjunto group north of the border.

In the video the group is singing the Ramon Ayala classic "Un Riconcito en el Cielo."

Below is the video and Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.