Ramon Ayala coming back to San Antonio March 11

SAN ANTONIO - Master accordionist Ramon Ayala is returning to San Antonio to perform on March 11 at R&J Music Pavilion.

He will perform as part of an all-day spring break party starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP.

Opening acts for Ramon Ayala include Gabe Garcia, Jaime y Los Chamacos and The Electric Cowboys.

Ayala, also known as the “king of accordion,” has a career that spans 40 years.

The biography on his website says, "Ramón Ayala has defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental styling that have made him a superstar on both sides of the El Rio Grande.”

