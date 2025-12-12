RECALL ROUNDUP: VEVOR steamer, ice crusher, Amazon baby bath seats

Several products are being recalled due to potential safety risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Companies like Sanven Technology are voluntarily pulling certain items off the shelves because they might be dangerous.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Sanven - VEVOR

Around 2,840 VEVOR garment steamers are being pulled because they may leak or spray hot water, posing a serious burn hazard.

The CPSC said the water tank lid can also come loose, exposing users to hot water.

Six incidents have occurred, resulting in three burn injuries. One caused a permanent scar, the CPSC said.

These were sold online through Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com and Vevor.com from December 2023 to September 2025.

You can get a full refund by emailing Sanven Technology with contact information and a photo of the steamer as directed.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 11,650 VEVOR ice crushers are also being recalled because they may experience a thermal event and catch fire.

Two thermal events have been reported, with one resulting in a fire, the CPSC said. No injuries were reported.

The CPSC said these were sold online through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Lowes.com and others from July 2021 to July 2025.

If you have one, you can email recalling@vevor.com with pictures of the affected product for a full refund.

You can find the recall information here.

YCXXKJ

Around 8,960 of the company’s baby bath seats are being pulled because they may be unstable and tip over, posing a drowning hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

These were sold on Amazon.com from May 2024 to October 2025.

You can email bentalkhere@outlook.com for a full refund. Make sure to follow the company’s directions when sending photos.

You can find the recall information here.

