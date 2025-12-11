H-E-B Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup recalled due to undeclared milk

Some containers of Red Lentil Dal Soup sold at H-E-B stores were recalled due to undeclared milk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Red Lentil Dal Soup sold at H-E-B stores due to undeclared milk, according to a Wednesday news release.

The recall applies to 16-ounce Meal Simple brand Red Lentil Dal Soup with a “best by” date of Jan. 11, 2026 printed on the bottom of the cup.

Recommended Videos

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the FDA said in the release.

The recalled soup was distributed from Nov. 3 to Dec. 8 in clear plastic cups.

Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina initiated the recall. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported as of Wednesday.

A consumer notified the firm that the soup in the container was a poultry and rice soup.

The FDA said an internal investigation revealed the Meal Simple Turkey & Wild Rice Soup contains milk as an ingredient, while the Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup does not.

“The root cause investigation is ongoing,” the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased the 16-ounce The Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup is urged to return it to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact H-E-B customer service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-855-432-4438.

Read also: