Certain frozen pet food recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Certain frozen pet food has been recalled for potential plastic contamination.

Certain pet food is being recalled in 14 states, including Texas, because it could contain plastic, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Fromm Family Foods is voluntarily recalling around 300 cases of Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe, gently cooked frozen food, because they may pose a safety hazard to dogs.

Recommended Videos

No adverse reactions have been reported as of this writing, the FDA said.

Dogs of any size that ingest plastic may show symptoms such as loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy or stomach discomfort.

The FDA said plastic consumed in large amounts can lead to serious health issues, such as gastrointestinal upset and a risk of intestinal obstruction.

The affected products were sold in 16-ounce chub bags, with a best-by date of Dec. 25, 2026, at neighborhood pet stores in TX, WI, IL, OK, LA, CA, NV, AZ, CO, OR, WA, AK, MS and AR.

According to the company’s store locator, this product was sold at several pet stores in the San Antonio area, including:

Mike’s Dog Store - 6338 North New Braunfels Avenue

Locke Hill Feed Pet & Lawn Supply - 4927 Golden Quail, Suite 105

Pet Supplies Plus - 1242 Austin Highway, Suite 108

Paw Basics - 2602 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 104

Pet Supplies Plus - 15034 San Pedro Avenue

Whole Pet Essentials & Greener Grooming - 1645 Pat Booker Road, Suite 107 in Universal City

The recall was initiated after consumer complaints of plastic contamination. No other Fromm Family products are affected by the recall.

If you have the product, return it to the store for a refund. Contact your veterinarian if your dog begins to show adverse symptoms after consuming this product.

“We have identified the error,” the company said, “and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Read more Consumer coverage on KSAT: