San Antonio Zoo extends online-only Black Friday membership deal

SAN ANTONIO – Friday is your last chance to get the most savings at the San Antonio Zoo through the rest of next year.

The zoo has extended its Black Friday deal for a “Pay for a Day Membership,” according to its website.

Through an online-only deal, you can get the membership for $39.99 instead of the regular price of $54.99, the zoo said. There is also a $19 “initiation fee” at checkout.

This membership will get you unlimited free visits from now to the end of 2026, a free souvenir Congo Falls popcorn bucket and free parking.

Getting this membership will allow you to get in right before the zoo’s newest Congo Falls exhibit opens on Saturday.

We checked out some food prices you can expect at the San Antonio Zoo as of Dec. 11, 2025. Here’s what we found:

Souvenir popcorn bucket (without the deal) - $10.99

Popcorn bucket refill - $1.99

Regular fountain drink - $4.99

Water - $4.99

Another way to save money is by taking advantage of the Local Days at the zoo, when admission is just $8. While there are no more of these for 2025, the zoo plans to announce 2026 Local Days soon.

You can learn more and get tickets on the zoo’s website.

