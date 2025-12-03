San Antonio Zoo acquires 3 male gorillas for Congo Falls ‘bachelor troop’

Juba the gorilla, one of three transferred to the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has acquired three male gorillas to join Congo Falls, the zoo’s new two-acre gorilla habitat.

The exhibit, which opens at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, marks the end of a 35-year absence of gorillas at the zoo.

Recommended Videos

The 23-year-old western lowland gorillas, Shana, B’wenzi and Juba, were transferred from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week, the zoo said in a news release.

The three gorillas will make up the “bachelor troop” within Congo Falls, the release states.

“Their presence here strengthens global gorilla conservation efforts and allows us to inspire guests in powerful new ways,” President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said.

“This bachelor group, together with the family group, will make Congo Falls one of the most exciting gorilla habitats in the country,” he said.

The transfer is a part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a program made to preserve endangered species in accredited zoos.

Congo Falls will include a 30-foot waterfall, the world’s tallest gorilla tower and 360-degree viewing opportunities for guests and gorillas.

To learn more about Congo Falls, click here.

Read also: