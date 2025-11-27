San Antonio Zoo welcomes fourth gorilla to Congo Falls habitat

Ajari is a 25-year-old male western lowland gorilla coming to the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced that a fourth male gorilla will arrive at its new Congo Falls habitat in December.

Visitors can meet Ajari, a 25-year-old male western lowland gorilla moving from the Houston Zoo, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, according to a news release.

The zoo also recently announced that the first three gorillas — Andi, Merry and Anaka — will be joining the new exhibit.

“We are honored to welcome Ajari to his new home and excited for guests to meet him as part of the Congo Falls family group,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. “His arrival is a powerful reflection of our commitment to gorilla conservation worldwide.”

His transfer marks a milestone in the zoo’s 111-year history and supports a global mission to advance gorilla conservation and long-term species survival, the release states.

Ajari joins the family group within Congo Falls as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan and SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction programs, according to the release.

Plans are to have a two-acre environment with seven gorillas. The exhibit will blend three habitats, offering immersive viewing opportunities for guests.

