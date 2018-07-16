Annual spaghetti dinner raises $100K for families of fallen first responders

SAN ANTONIO - The 21st annual spaghetti dinner put on by the 100 Club of San Antonio and the Christopher Columbus Italian Society generated more than $100,000 for families of first responders.

Volunteers served more than 7,000 spaghetti plates on Saturday and Sunday at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society banquet hall downtown.

Funds raised from the spaghetti dinner go toward scholarships for children of fallen first responders.

Last year, the dinner raised $71,000 for scholarships.

Linda Gorrell and her two children are one of the many families that have benefited from the 100 Club scholarships after her husband, Officer Edward Gorrell, was killed while fighting off a gunman in downtown San Antonio in 1988.

“To know that there’s people out there that care for you and your children, that means the world to you, that your children at least will have a future,” Gorrell said.

