Spurs to hold tryouts for 2019-2020 Hype Squad

SAN ANTONIO - If you love the Spurs and can move and groove, the Spurs are beginning to assemble a hype squad for the upcoming Spurs season.

The Spurs Hype Squad is looking to recruit male and female performers, including high-energy crowd leaders, dancers, stunters, tumblers and break dancers.

A Spurs Hype Squad prep class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at George Gervin Academy at 6944 S. Sunbelt Drive on June 20, and another will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Factory of Champions at 8227 Broadway Street on June 27. The classes will be held ahead of Hype Squad auditions next month.

Registration for the classes is $5.

Anna Di Marco, the Spurs' Hype Squad manager, said that a select number of Silver Tickets will be handed out to individuals who stun Spurs staff at the prep classes, giving recipients a free pass to auditions.

Two separate auditions will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic High School Fencing Center at 3200 McCullough Avenue. Hype Squad hopefuls need only attend one audition date. Registration is $15. Times for the auditions will be sent to registrants as the date approaches.

Those unsure of what to expect from the tryout can attend the Hype Squad Informational Session on July 8 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center's Rock and Brews.

According to a news release from the Spurs, the tryout will include a group interview with a panel of judges, a fan engagement evaluation session and a team-building exercise. Dancers, stunters, tumblers and break dancers will also have a chance to showcase their skills with a choreographed dance ending with a freestyle performance.

Members of the Hype Squad must be 18 or older and be able to work a minimum of 32 home games and make 10 appearances throughout the Spurs 2019-2020 season.

