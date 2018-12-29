St. Jude's Ranch For Children Texas gets surprise visitor

SAN ANTONIO - Christmas may be over but the holiday spirit lives on at St. Jude's Ranch For Children Texas.



Jennifer Johnson, a former foster resident at St. Jude's, traveled 18 hours from her home in North Carolina to surprise dozens of children with Christmas gifts.

"It just meant everything to me to be able to come back and see these sweet faces and love on them and encourage them and tell them that there's hope after this," Johnson said.



Johnson was abused as a child and lived at St. Jude's for 12 years. She is now a successful health coach and a mother of four.

She credits St. Jude's for her success.

"We had people to love us and show us that stability and security that we didn't have before we came here," Johnson said.



Johnson said she bought 225 gifts, which cost about $10,000, with the help of family and friends and a GoFundMe account.

Tara Roussett, CEO of SJRC Texas, said Johnson's gesture spreads hope throughout the program.

"It plants a seed that we may not be able to see for a few years, but God it keeps us going," Roussett said.

Johnson visited with the children and hopes to stay in contact with them.

She said the memories made this holiday season will be with her forever.

