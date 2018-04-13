St. Luke's Episcopal School coach accused of sexually assaulting student

SAN ANTONIO - A coach at St. Luke's Episcopal School was arrested on campus Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child.

Scott Dow, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student at the school.

According to an offense report, the child complained of a headache and was sent to Dow to get an over-the-counter medication. Per the report, Dow and another coach are responsible for "dispensing over-the-counter medication provided by the parents, to the students."

A teacher said the teen returned to her classroom visibly upset, according to the report, and refused to verbally state what happened. The educator got the victim to write down what had happened. The girl wrote that Dow had fondled her and sexually assaulted her.

Dow was arrested in the gym of the school, according to the report, and "immediately began apologizing" to the principal of the school while crying.

According to the report, when the teacher learned of the alleged assault, they reported it to the principal of the school, who told the headmaster and the headmaster called police.

Cathy Conley, a spokeswoman for the school, released the following statement to KSAT 12:

St. Luke's Episcopal School has taken swift action in response to allegations involving an employee who is now on administrative leave. Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students.

District Clerk records show Dow has posted bond and is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

A mugshot for Dow has not yet been released.

St. Luke's Episcopal School serves students from pre-k through eighth grade.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.