Students walk out of Stevens High School in protest

SAN ANTONIO - About 40 students protested at Stevens High School Monday morning.

Many walked out of school as early as 9 a.m.

The students held up different signs calling for an end to gun violence.

Students from different grades said they will continue protesting until something is done.

"At this point, unless a student is disruptive, they are not receiving a consequence but will receive their absence from class," said a district spokesperson.

The students say they have a bigger voice now more than ever.

