Parents of missing Taft HS student arrested in connection with her disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - Parents of a 16-year-old Iraqi girl who was reported missing on Jan. 30 are facing charges in her disappearance.

Authorities said Maarib Al Hishmawi, 16, was found alive, but didn't release any further details.

Sources said her parents will face charges of continuous violence against a family member and were taken into custody Friday night.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the FBI announced they were investigating her disappearance in late February. They said she was last seen leaving Taft High School, where she was a student.

BCSO Assistant Chief Deputy Ronald Bennett previously said Al Hishmawi was physically abused by someone she knew.

"I cannot speculate on who (abused her), or when, or how severe. I do understand that this has been a recurring issue for her according to some interviews," Bennett said in a February press conference.

The FBI was called in to assist in the investigation due to Al Hishmawi's ethnicity, Bennet said. The FBI helped the Sheriff's Office navigate language barriers and understand cultural aspects of the Iraqi girl's life. Bennett could not expand on cultural differences that might have contributed to her disappearance.

Bennett said the Sheriff's Office investigates between 15 and 20 missing juvenile cases every week, but where Al Hishmawi's case differed is that the juvenile is typically found within the first 24 to 48 hours.

