Father believes someone harmed teenage daughter missing since Jan. 30

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio father thinks someone harmed his teenage daughter, who never returned from school and has been missing for nearly a month.

Fast Facts:

Maarib Al Hishmawi disappeared Jan. 30. The 16-year-old Taft High School student never returned home from school.

Her father, Abdulah Hishmawi, grew frustrated with local law enforcement’s slow response to his daughter’s case and contacted the FBI for help.

The family arrived in the U.S. from Iraq more than two years ago. Abdulah Hishmawi was a linguist for the U.S. in Iraq.

Maarib has five younger brothers. Her family says she was doing well in school, assimilating to living in America and knows English well. They never had any issues with her behavior other than typical teenage troubles.

Maarib’s family said she complained about being made fun of because of her clothing and hijab.

Hishmawi said in his culture, people only disappear because of circumstances with war and violence. He disputes authorities’ vague claims that Maarib was a victim of physical abuse.

What Abdulah Hishmawi is saying:

“Something is wrong. My daughter, she got kidnapped or she is harmed. Somebody take her. Something is wrong.” “She had trouble with some students in school. They talked about her hijab, talk bad about her clothes. One day they pushed her on the floor.” “Please, Maarib, if you’re still alive, we love you. We like you. We miss you. Please come back home; go to police. If someone torture you or kidnap you, do something to come home. We really love you. Every day, we cry in your room.”

Those with information about her disappearance are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

