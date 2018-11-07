Suspect dead following officer involved shooting downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect has died following an officer involved shooting in downtown San Antonio around 12:55 a.m. at the corner of Commerce and Navarro.

Park police were called to the area for reports of a man with a gun and when they arrived on scene they encountered a man in his 20s.

The suspect became aggressive with the officers so they used a taser on him but it had no effect on the man, police said..

"As they were tasing him, the suspect pulled a gun, racked it and fired one round at the officers. Neither of the officers on scene were struck and both returned fire,"said San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

The suspect was struck multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.

One officer has been with the SAPD for 17 years and the other is a probationary officer who's been with the department less than two years.

