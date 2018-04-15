Suspect on the run after fight, stabbing sends man to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a suspect ran from the scene of fight and stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.

According to police, two men were drinking alcohol outside of the Terrace Apartments in the 11300 block of Roszell Street. Police said the two men started fighting. One man pulled a knife on the other and stabbed him in the arm.

The suspect ran away before police arrived. The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

