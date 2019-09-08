BCSO: Suspect wounds two then kills self after hours-long standoff

BEXAR COUNTY - A man is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting and hours-long standoff, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The violent incident began around midnight in the 8800 block of Straight Oaks, deputies said.

Witnesses reported seeing the man dragging a woman in the front yard.

The man shot the woman multiple times before shooting another man in the torso and face and barricaded himself inside the home.

First responders took both victims to University Hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

As the SWAT team set up a perimeter around the house, negotiators tried for hours to get the man to surrender.

After about five hours of negotiations, they moved in and found the man dead inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The name of the dead man has not yet been released. The investigation into the shootings and standoff continue.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.