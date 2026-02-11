Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
Family, neighbors struggling with death of Northwest Side teen hit by garbage truck
ME’s office identifies man killed in shooting on East Side
FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch
5 facing charges in connection with ‘murder-for-hire’ plot, Bexar County sheriff says
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts

Local News

Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate

Early voting begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Democratic candidates for Bexar County judge took part in another debate Tuesday, a week before early voting begins.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and former Mayor Ron Nirenberg met at Stable Hall at Pearl to debate a range of topics, from Project Marvel to county infrastructure.

>> Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2026 Texas primary election

They were also asked about recent U.S. immigration policy and how it affects Bexar County.

“I have condemned the federal authorities and the way they treat the undocumented immigrants, especially the children, and I did that based as a former judge and now a county judge,” Sakai said. “I’ve condemned it as unconstitutional.”

“It’s one thing to make statements, it’s another to actually take action,” Nirenberg said. “And so with regard to these erosions of our rights, we have to work within statute, but also find ways to push back.”

Early voting begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos