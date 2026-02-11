Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Early voting begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27 SAN ANTONIO – The Democratic candidates for Bexar County judge took part in another debate Tuesday, a week before early voting begins.
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and former Mayor Ron Nirenberg met at Stable Hall at Pearl to debate a range of topics, from Project Marvel to county infrastructure.
>> Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2026 Texas primary election
They were also asked about recent U.S. immigration policy and how it affects Bexar County.
“I have condemned the federal authorities and the way they treat the undocumented immigrants, especially the children, and I did that based as a former judge and now a county judge,” Sakai said. “I’ve condemned it as unconstitutional.”
“It’s one thing to make statements, it’s another to actually take action,” Nirenberg said. “And so with regard to these erosions of our rights, we have to work within statute, but also find ways to push back.”
Early voting begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.
About the Authors Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
