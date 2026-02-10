Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2026 Texas primary election

SAN ANTONIO – In this midterm election year, Bexar County residents will vote on representatives on the local, state and national levels.

But it all starts with the primary election, and early voting begins on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

From Tuesday, Feb. 17, to Friday, Feb. 27, voters have the option of more than 40 polling places to cast their ballots during early voting. See the list and map of polling places, plus early voting hours, below.

For those who do not make it to the polls during the early voting period, the primary election day is March 3.

Voters in Bexar County can cast a ballot at any polling place during early voting and on Election Day.

The last day to apply for a ballot via mail is Feb. 20. For more information about voting by mail, click here.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on March 3 if the envelope is not postmarked, or 5 p.m. on March 4 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 5 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

The county shared the following in a news release to help voters get their mail-in ballots on time after a change to postmarks late last year:

“USPS postmarks may now show the date your mail reaches a regional sorting facility, not the date you dropped it off at your local post office or mailbox. This means the postmark date could be later than the day you mailed it. This may affect any mail that must be “postmarked by” a specific date."

The deadline for voters to correct any errors on their ballots so they are counted correctly, or to submit a provisional ballot, is March 9.

Here’s what else you need to know about early voting in Bexar County.

When can I vote early in Bexar County?

Tuesday, Feb. 17-Friday, Feb. 20: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23-Friday, Feb. 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Bexar County?

Note that these sites are subject to change.

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd.

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Rd.

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd.

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. – Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr.

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr.

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd.

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Rd.

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Rd.

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd.

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Room: 2301 Del Lago

Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd.

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Dr.

Our Lady of the Lake University – Sueltenfus Library Community Room: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm. 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd.

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346

St. Philips College – William Hudgens (WAC) Rm. 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Texas A&M University – Mays Ctr. Ste. 111: One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA – Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote?

To check if you are eligible to vote, click here. The last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary was Feb. 2.

In the primary election, local voters will decide on the races for Texas governor, Bexar County judge, Bexar County district attorney, Texas Attorney General and commissioners for Precincts 2 and 4.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

Your ID may be expired no more than four years unless you’re 70-years-old, and then the acceptable form of ID can be expired for any length of time.

If a voter has one of the acceptable forms of IDs but forgets to bring it to the polling place, the voter can vote provisionally. That voter will then have six days to present a photo ID to the county voter registrar or fill out a natural disaster affidavit, or the vote will not count.

If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your place of voting and must show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to the photo ID requirement.

Read also: