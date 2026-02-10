Showers later today, but don’t expect big totals Another shot at rain shows up late Friday into Saturday Rain chances pick up this evening (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS LOTS OF CLOUDS: Expect only a few peeks of sun today, but still warm SHOWERS: Possible during evening commute, tonight TOTALS: .10″ or less is expected FORECAST TODAY
After a four-day stretch of 80° or above, clouds are forecast to keep us in the 70s today. Light showers will approach from the west by the late afternoon. Our best odds for rainfall will be from 6pm through midnight. Rainfall totals will be light -- .10″ or less.
Rain chances pick up this evening (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEDNESDAY
Any shower activity will come to an end by mid-morning, as a weak front slides through. More sunshine is expected by Wednesday afternoon.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) NEXT SHOT AT RAINFALL
A strong low pressure system will arrive Friday night. This will bring a round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. As of now, rain is expected to come to an end by Saturday morning, keeping rain out of the forecast for Valentine’s Day dinner plans.
The next shot at rain will be Friday night into Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News.
