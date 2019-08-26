Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into light pole

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after San Antonio police say he crashed into a light pole just north of downtown near the St. Mary's strip.

The driver's passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital by emergency medical services in stable condition, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police have not yet released the passenger or the driver's identities.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, San Antonio police said the driver, who was in a pickup truck, was traveling on East French Place when he rammed into a light pole near North St. Mary's Street.

The driver, who is also believed to be in his 20s, was found to be intoxicated and faces charges, according to SAPD.

