Suspects threaten bank teller, steal money from Chase Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a bank robbery.

The robbery occurred June 22 at a Chase Bank located in the 13900 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, two suspects entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and approached the counter. That's when, police said, the pair demanded money and threatened the bank teller.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The teller complied with the demands and the suspects fled the scene with the money, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.