$2.3M grant to provide services for survivors of Sutherland Springs church shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A $2.3 million grant will help support long-term recovery efforts for survivors of the Sutherland Springs church shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

The funding will be given to six agencies to provide a coordinated response to help residents of Sutherland Springs and the surrounding areas with community resiliency and recovery programs.

The agencies will help provide a variety of services including counseling, mental health screenings, education and legal assistance.

The mass shooting on Nov. 5 killed 26 people and injured 30 others.

"The act of pure evil inflicted on the faithful people of Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017, will deeply affect the community, especially the surviving victims, for the rest of their lives," Abbott said. "That is why it is so important that we continue to offer any necessary support to our fellow Texans still suffering from this tragedy. I hope these services will provide some relief and comfort for those Texans that need it the most."

Services provided by the grant include:



The University of Texas at San Antonio will receive $550,000 to coordinate and house two types of counseling services. One service will contract with the Children's Bereavement Center to serve children and their families. The second will provide adult services primary, secondary and vicarious through trauma specialists and counselors.

The Ecumenical Center will receive $550,000 to provide licensed mental health clinicians for mental health screenings, case management and psychological education and to continue mental health services, if requested by residents.

The Floresville Independent School District, which has had an influx of traumatized children from Sutherland Springs, will receive $500,000 to provide ongoing victim services for students and faculty.

The Camino Real Mental Health Authority, which is currently serving as the local mental health authority, will receive $450,000 to provide recovery coordination and liaison services for activities performed by the above stated entities, as well as targeted referrals from the existing hotline, licensed counseling and case management for new and existing clients.

The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas will receive $268,000 to provide licensed mental health clinicians for mental health screenings, case management and psychological education for the children and families.

The San Antonio Bar Association will receive $15,000 to provide legal assistance to victims that need help with wills, estates, probate and child custody.

