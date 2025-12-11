Woman dedicates life to feeding hundreds in need after beating breast cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Over a thousand families in need in our community will get holiday food bags put together by the 32nd Annual Irma’s Angels Project.

Irma Guerra, with the help of her son, Robert, started these food bags in 1994 after her won battle with breast cancer, wanting to give back to students and their families who may be less fortunate than others.

Volunteers and Edison High School students put 1,500 bags together filled with snacks, water, food and more to be given to 500 people experiencing homeless, 500 local churches and 500 low-income school students.

The bags will be delivered throughout the community starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.