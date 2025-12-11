Woman dedicates life to feeding hundreds in need after beating breast cancer Irma Guerra and her son Robert Guerra have been helping others for decades SAN ANTONIO – Over a thousand families in need in our community will get holiday food bags put together by the 32nd Annual Irma’s Angels Project.
Irma Guerra, with the help of her son, Robert, started these food bags in 1994 after her won battle with breast cancer, wanting to give back to students and their families who may be less fortunate than others.
Volunteers and Edison High School students put 1,500 bags together filled with snacks, water, food and more to be given to 500 people experiencing homeless, 500 local churches and 500 low-income school students.
The bags will be delivered throughout the community starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Japhanie Gray
Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.
