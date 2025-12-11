Skip to main content
Clear icon
41º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Multiple detained after woman killed in Northeast Side shooting, SAPD says
Friday fog and a weekend cold front
‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney
Medina County deputy shooting death of food influencer ruled a homicide, Bexar Co. Medical Examiner says

Local News

Woman dedicates life to feeding hundreds in need after beating breast cancer

Irma Guerra and her son Robert Guerra have been helping others for decades

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Over a thousand families in need in our community will get holiday food bags put together by the 32nd Annual Irma’s Angels Project.

Irma Guerra, with the help of her son, Robert, started these food bags in 1994 after her won battle with breast cancer, wanting to give back to students and their families who may be less fortunate than others.

Volunteers and Edison High School students put 1,500 bags together filled with snacks, water, food and more to be given to 500 people experiencing homeless, 500 local churches and 500 low-income school students.

The bags will be delivered throughout the community starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos