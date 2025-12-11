Texas DPS issues missing endangered alert for man last seen on Northwest Side

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a missing endangered person's alert for Daniel Garza

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who was last seen on the Northwest Side.

According to authorities, Daniel Garza was last spotted around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Fredericksburg Road.

He is five feet, one inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown eyes.

Additionally, he was last spotted wearing a white/blue sweater, navy blue slacks, and a black jacket with “East Central” written on it.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.