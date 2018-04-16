Take sneak peek inside 7,600 square-foot indoor playground opening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Hang Indoor Playground is a 7,600-square-foot play place for children ages 3-13 and it’s opening soon in San Antonio.

San Antonio couple Al and Raquel Gamillo created Hang as a safe and health-conscious place for their two boys but also wanted a space that’s parent-friendly.

There is also free Wi-Fi, a full coffee bar, and healthy snacks and drinks, according to the website.

Owners of the indoor playground have been flooded with calls about when it will open.

While no definitive date has been set, they said they hope to announce a grand opening soon.

Non-playing adults and children younger than 2 will be admitted free. Play passes will be available for $15 per person and will include unlimited play in all the Hang playground areas.

Birthday party packages will be also available for purchase after the grand opening.

Hang Indoor Playground will be open seven days a week:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

