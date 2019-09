Alex Wong/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Target is inviting all of your little ghosts, goblins and superheroes to a free trick-or-treating event at its stores.

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat through the store on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each store will show an exclusive episode of PAW Patrol during the event.

Target is advertising that there will also be giveaways.

To find participating stores, click here.

