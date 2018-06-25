'Teacher to the end': Family, friends fulfill educator's final request at funeral

FORSYTH COUNTY, Georgia - A Georgia teacher's final request is inspiring people across the globe.

Tammy Waddell died after battling cancer and her final request was that, in lieu of flowers at her funeral, people bring backpacks filled with school supplies for children in need.

Waddell's cousin, Brad Johnson, photographed the line of backpacks at her funeral service. Johnson tweeted the photograph, saying Waddell was "a teacher to the end."

Approximately 100 teachers whom Waddell had taught with through the years served as honorary pallbearers and took the filled backpacks to their respective campuses after the service, Johnson said.

More than 12,000 people liked the tweet.

My cousin’s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.