OLLU soccer player dies 2 weeks after being shot by estranged uncle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old San Antonio woman has died approximately two weeks after her estranged uncle shot her and her father while on a family trip in Cedar Park, near Austin.

Police said an estranged uncle shot Hailey Reyes and her father, Michael Garcia. The shooter, police said, then turned the gun on himself.

Garcia died and Reyes was put on life support. She lived for approximately two weeks before ultimately dying.

Reyes went to Our Lady of the Lake University. Friends and faculty told KSAT last week that they are struggling with what happened.

"Always had a smile on her face on the field. I honestly can't think of a single day when I've seen her not happy, which says a lot about her and the type of person she is," said Teegan Luckemeyer, who became Reyes's soccer teammate as a freshman at OLLU.

"Real optimistic, energetic, lively, always happy, brings up the mood of the group when it comes to training," said soccer coach Shane Hurley.

That's why the news hit hard for both of them when they heard she and her dad had been shot.

"Shocking at first and then utter heartbreak, there's really no other way to put it," Luckemeyer said.

Hurley started coaching Reyes at age 16 in club soccer and continued coaching her through college at OLLU.

He said she had big goals, both on the soccer field and for her future.

She played at OLLU for three of her four years of college, taking the last year off to focus even harder on her studies. In 2014 and 2015, she received recognition as a scholar athlete..

Reyes graduated from OLLU in 2015 with a psychology degree. She recently got married and was working toward her master's degree. She leaves behind a husband.

Garcia leaves behind a younger daughter and a wife.

Garcia his younger daughter trained for several years at Ohana Academy and were very involved with wrestling and jiujitsu.

The gym where they trained recently held a wrestling class benefiting the family.

Investigators with the Cedar Park Police Department are looking for Garcia's father, 86-year-old Ruben Perez Garcia.

Those who know where Ruben Garcia may be are asked to call detective Larry Bond at 512-260-4766.

