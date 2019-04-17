Teen's pregnancy leads to arrest of relative, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man is facing a sexual assault of a child charge after police said he had sex with a teenage relative and may have impregnated her.

Brandon Eduardo Flores-Sanchez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2018.

The family of the victim told police Flores-Sanchez, who is from Mexico, started living with the family around May 2018, according to an arrest affidavit.

During his monthslong stay, the girl's father asked Flores-Sanchez to leave because he was worried Flores-Sanchez and his daughter, 15, were getting too close, the affidavit said.

The girl's mother told the detective that when she confronted her daughter about the situation, the girl fainted. She was taken to a hospital, where they learned the girl was 19 weeks pregnant.

While she admitted to having sex with Flores-Sanchez several times, the girl said she was unsure if Flores-Sanchez or her ex-boyfriend, 14, is the father, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a family friend said the girl had told her Flores-Sanchez had kissed her and told her he liked her.

The girl's mother provided text messages from Flores-Sanchez, in which, the detective said, he asked for the mother's forgiveness and said he had never meant to make her feel bad.

Flores-Sanchez is still in custody and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

