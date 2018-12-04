'Texas 7' member scheduled for execution remembered for arrogance during trial

SAN ANTONIO - When Joseph Garcia and six other inmates escaped from the Texas Department of Corrections Connally Unit in Kenedy on Dec. 13, 2000, he was serving a 50-year sentence for a murder in San Antonio.

Joey Contreras, who is now a state district court judge, was the prosecutor in Garcia's trial.

"What I remember about Joseph Garcia is his arrogance," Contreras said. "It was off the charts."

When he learned of the 2000 escape, Contreras said, "I thought, 'This is not good. If he wants to even the score, I could very well be at the top of his list.'"

Getting revenge on Contreras was apparently not on Garcia's mind when he and the other inmates escaped following an elaborate scheme, which included taking weapons from the prison and driving off in a prison truck.

In the days that followed, the escapees pulled off two robberies in Houston before heading toward Dallas.

On Christmas Eve, they robbed an Irving sporting goods store, where they got away with 44 weapons and $70,000 in cash.

As the fugitives fled, they were confronted by Irving police officer Aubry Hawkins.

The gang's ringleader, George Rivas, admitted he shot and killed Hawkins. Rivas has been executed for the slaying.

The escapees were charged with capital murder under the law of parties, which allows for a person to be held criminally responsible for the acts of another if they were involved in the same criminal transaction.

"Whose bullet hit that police officer doesn't mean a hill of beans to anybody," Contreras said.

The gang was captured Jan. 22, 2001, in Colorado, where one of the escapees, Larry Harper, took his own life before the rest were taken into custody.

The remaining escapees were tried and convicted of capital murder under the law of parties.

Garcia, in his appeals that followed, claimed that the law was unconstitutional.

"This is a bad case to challenge the law of parties," Contreras said. "When you have seven dangerous, violent people escape from prison and go on a national crime spree and an officer is dead, he doesn't make a case for doing away with the law of parties."

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed and denied Garcia's appeal.

Garcia, 47, would be the fourth member of the "Texas 7" to be executed and the 12th inmate to be executed in Texas this year.

