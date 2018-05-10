Texas added to list of states affected by romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

SAN ANTONIO - Four more states have been added to the list of states affected by the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak, including Texas.

The addition brings the total number of states affected to 29 as of Wednesday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Florida, Minnesota and North Dakota have confirmed cases of illness released to E. coli in romaine lettuce.

California and Pennsylvania have the most E. coli-related illnesses reported with 30 and 20, respectively.

Of the 149 reported cases, ill people range in age from 1 to 88 years, with a median age of 30, according to the CDC.

