Texas country star Kylie Rae Harris killed in car wreck in New Mexico

TAOS, NEW MEXICO - A Texas country music singer was killed in a car accident in New Mexico on Wednesday, according to media reports.

According to Billboard, Kylie Rae Harris, a 30-year-old mother from the Dallas area, died Wednesday night in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night," Harris' publicist said in a statement to Billboard. "We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

Harris was among two people killed in the three-car crash, the Taos Sheriff's Office said. A 16-year-old girl from San Cristobal, New Mexico, died at the scene, according to Taosnews.com. Alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash, which occured around 9 p.m. on a state highway.

All drivers were wearing seat belts and it isn't immediately clear who was at fault, the sheriff said. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

One of three vehicles involved in a crash on State Road 522 Wednesday night that killed two of the drivers and closed the highway for hours while the Taos County Sheriff's Office investigated (via Taos News, Taos Sheriff's Office)

A call to the Office of the Medical Examiner's Office for New Mexico was not immediately returned.

Harris was in Taos for a performance at the Big Barn Dance in Taos, according to the website Saving Country Music.

Harris has a 6-year-old daughter.

She has thousands of monthly listeners on the streaming site Spotify. She released a new EP in March.

Harris won the 2014 New Female Vocalist Of The Year from the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards after the release of her first EP in 2013.

Hours before the crash, she posted a photo on Instagram with a caption about the long road trip, according to Saving Texas Country. The post has since been deleted.

"I'm alright, I look a mess. It's because I've been crying. It's a good cry. I just got to Taos, NM. But for those of you who don't know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad. Driving these roads today—I've been driving for 12 hours—you would think that's so exhausting and boring … And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad…"

