Selena Foundation sees increased payout for Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau increased its payout to the Selena Foundation for Fiesta de la Flor, resulting in a nonprofit for the first time since the festival's inception, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reports.

The annual festival, which honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, began in 2015 and is a popular Corpus Christi event each year.

The Caller Times said after this past year, however, there was a change in how much was given from the Convention and Visitors Bureau to the Selena Foundation.

The Caller Times said an audit originally noticed the discrepancy, which included a $50,000 bill due to the Selena Foundation since a previous one was done in January.

"In four years we gave less than $100,000 to the Selena Foundation," CEO Paulette Kluge said, as reported by The Caller Times. "The Quintanillas said, 'That is unacceptable — the city is making millions of dollars.' "

The Caller Times said the foundation was paid $35,000 for the previous year, despite the festival creating a $10.8 million economic impact for Corpus Christi each year.

The article goes on to say that the Quintanilla family was concerned after last year's Fiesta de la Flor about how much money was going to the foundation. The money made by the foundation goes to awarding scholarships, donations to schools, hospitals and shelters, The Caller Times article said.

