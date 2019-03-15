Texas Supreme Court issues ruling on Hays Street Bridge Project

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by the Texas 4th Court Of Appeals concerning the Hays Street Bridge Project.

The highest court in the state ruled that the city of San Antonio was in breach of contract when it agreed to sell a lot in front of the historic bridge to a developer who plans to build an apartment complex near the area.

The Hays Street Restoration Group filed a lawsuit against the city, saying the sale was illegal and that the lot was supposed to be a public space and park.

The appeals court ruled that the city had governmental immunity and couldn't be held responsible for the transaction.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the appeals court for further consideration of the city's arguments.

KSAT 12 News has asked the city for comment on the ruling. We'll update this story when we hear from city officials.

READ: Texas Supreme Court ruling on Hays Street Bridge Project

