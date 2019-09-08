Texas Syndicate gang members arrested after meth, heroin bust

CNN

Seventeen Texas Syndicate gang members living across Central Texas were arrested after federal authorities uncovered a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking operation, according to a news release.

The suspects were from San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, Kenedy, Gonzales, Hutto, Luling, Seguin, San Marcos. One suspect is a Mexican national and another lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to the news release.

During the investigation, authorities seized more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple guns.

Defendants who are charged in this indictment include:

Juan Carlos Castilleja, age 29, of New Braunfels

Roman Gabriel Luna, age 34, of Austin,

Julio Alvarez, a 40-year-old Mexican National residing in Austin

Osbellia Jimenez-Jaimes, age 33, of Austin

Brandon Carrasco, age 21, of Kenedy

David Cantu, age 46, of Gonzales

Ian Accord, age 26, of Hutto

John Vera, age 26, of Gonzales

Josh Vera, age 26, of Gonzales

Lisa Anzaldua, age 31, of Luling

Noemi Medina, age 25, of Seguin

Paul Villarreal, age 45, of Luling

Sean May, age 47, of Tuscaloosa, AL

Michael Armstead, age 47, of San Marcos

Steven Klasing, age 37, of Austin

Rafael Salas, age 38, of San Antonio

Pascual Salazar, age 36, of Austin

Some suspects were arrested Wednesday, while the rest were already in custody prior to the federal indictments.

All the suspects remained in federal custody Sunday.

