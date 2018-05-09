Texas teacher mistakenly sends explicit texts about special needs student to student's mother

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The mother of a special needs student is speaking out after her son’s teacher mistakenly sent her explicit text messages about her son.

Tiffany Elfstrom’s son, Jayden Elfstrom, attends the Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City and has special needs.

Elfstrom said Jayden has been diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and bipolar disorder, according to KSAT sister station KPRC.

Elfstrom read the explicit text messages aloud to KPRC:

"Today at 8:47 a.m., this little MF'er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home.”

"OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all of my (expletive) hair out.”

Elfstrom showed the messages to an assistant principal at the school. "She got teary-eyed and said, 'I can't tell you I'm sorry enough,'" Elfstrom told KPRC.

Texas City ISD said in a statement:

"The teacher admitted to sending the text but did not intend to send it to the parent. No matter her intention, the text is highly inappropriate and does not represent the character of people we want teaching our students. She was immediately removed from the classroom. We investigated the incident and she no longer has a contract with our district."

