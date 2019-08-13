Texas woman charged in death of child who spilled boiling water on self

CORSICANA, Texas - A 4-year-old girl died Saturday from injuries suffered from boiling hot water, according to the Corsicana Police Department.

Juana Marquez, 42, was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a second degree felony, following the incident.

According to a news release from CPD, the child "pulled a large boiling pot of water from the stove" and spilled it.

The boiling water covered the girl's head, torso, arms and other areas of her body, the news release states.

Marquez reportedly called 911 12 hours after the incident when the girl became unresponsive.

Marquez told police she wasn't in the room when the girl spilled the water and that she treated the girl herself instead of seeking medical attention.

Preliminary results from the medical examiner show the girl died from injuries suffered from the boiling water, according to CPD.

