Texas

One shelter for migrant children is trying to distinguish itself from Border Patrol processing centers. But protesters keep coming.

Texas Tribune

By Christopher Vazquez, Justin Dehn And Todd Wiseman

(U.S. Health And Human Services, U.S. Health And Human Services)

Inside the nation’s latest holding facility for migrant children, about 200 unaccompanied teenagers live under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Carrizo Springs.

Mayor Wayne Seipel said he hasn’t heard of any residents opposing the shelter. In fact, he's hopeful the facility will mean a boost for the town’s economy.

But some are skeptical of the optimistic outlook for the shelter, given reports of the deteriorating conditions inside Border Patrol facilities.

