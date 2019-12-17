Texas police searching for missing mother, 3-week-old daughter

AUSTIN, Texas – The fiance of a missing 33-year-old woman and their 3-week-old daughter is pleading for the public's help in finding them.

Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey were last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when Broussard dropped off another child at an elementary school in Austin.

Police believe the mother and child returned to their home, but they haven't been seen since.

"I just want her home safe. I'll be here, just drop her off somewhere safe," said Shane Carey, Broussard's fiance. "I don't know anything, and I can't help. I'm helpless, and that's the worst feeling in the world."

Carey said he and Broussard have been together for nearly a decade and they have two children together, including Margot.

Carey said he found a found a diaper bag full of baby items and Broussard's purse and wallet left on the table in their home.

Police have launched an aerial and ground search for the pair while Carey and other family members hope police find new information to get Broussard and Margot back home soon.

Carey said he last spoke to Broussard on Thursday morning on her way home. He says her cellphone is missing and appears to be turned off.

“She’s a great person, she wouldn’t. She needs to be back, her son needs her, I need her, her family needs her,” Carey said.