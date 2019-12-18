7-year-old boy in Texas shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas – A 7-year-old boy living in a Texas shelter with his mom is breaking hearts across social media with his letter to Santa Claus.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County posted Blake’s letter to the shelter’s Facebook page and asked for a “very very very good” dad, among other things.

Blake’s mom found the letter in his backpack several weeks ago, according to the post.

Other things on Blake’s list include chapter books, a dictionary, a compass and a watch.

In his letter Blake tells Santa he’s nervous and doesn’t want to talk to the other kids at the shelter.

SafeHaven is a shelter for domestic violence victims and, according to the post, 117 women and children are residing at the shelter this holiday season.

SafeHaven said Blake will be receiving all the gifts he asked Santa for this Christmas thanks to donations.

