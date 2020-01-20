Two charged after Weslaco burglary reclassified as a murder

WESLACO, TEXAS – A burglary in rural Weslaco, Texas is now being reclassified as a murder, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a recent Facebook post, the alleged murder happened Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:32 a.m. north of Mile 5 North on 4 ½ West.

MEDIA RELEASE-Murder (20-02242) On Saturday, January 18, 2020, at approximately 7:32 A.M., the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s... Posted by Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Deputies say they met with Emma Linda Gracia, who claimed she shot a man, Eduardo Mendoza, with a .22 Caliber rifle because he and Gerardo Gonzalez were arguing with Emma’s boyfriend, Michael Luna.

After Garcia allegedly shot Mendoza, she called 911 and gave police their names and vehicle description as they drove off. The information was then forwarded to all local agencies, officials say.

The vehicle was later spotted on Airport Drive and police initiated a traffic stop.

Mendoza was found to have been shot once in the abdomen and was taken to Knapp Medical Center, officials say. He was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation continued, deputies say Mendoza knew Gracia and her family for many years. Gonzalez later told police they went to Gracia’s house to buy drugs.

Gracia voluntarily admitted to police she shot the victim with her rifle because she feared for her and her boyfriend’s safety, according to authorities.

As the investigation continued, deputies confirmed an argument did break out between those involved and no evidence of a burglary was found.

Gracia is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Gonzalez was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.