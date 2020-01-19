Bexar County Jail inmate to face additional charges after attacking inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate is accused of attacking another inmate, causing injuries that required hospitalization, officials for the sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday.

Sources said inmate Robert Reeh attacked William Garza around Jan. 13. Reeh will now face additional charges, officials said.

Garza is in stable condition at an area hospital, nearly a week after the attack took place, officials confirmed.

Sources also said Reeh, who was taken into custody Jan. 10 on several charges including assault and evading arrest, had been involved in other violent incidents at the jail prior to the attack on Garza.

“Inmate Reeh assaulted inmate Garza, and had been removed from Emergency Management Intensive Supervision status prior to the assault, but was to continue being housed in administrative segregation,” a BCSO spokeswoman said via email Sunday.

BCSO officials did not elaborate on how Reeh and Garza came into contact with one another.

Court records show Garza was arrested in early September on a robbery charge and was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday.

BCSO officials have not said what additional charges Reeh will face.