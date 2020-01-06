Vigil held for Bexar County Jail inmate who died in custody

SAN ANTONIO – A vigil was held outside the Bexar County Jail on Sunday to remember Stephen Wayne Cole, a 61-year-old inmate who recently died while in custody.

Cole, a homeless man who likely couldn’t pay $40 to a bail bondsman to be released from jail, died days after being arrested for criminal trespassing on private property.

Man charged with criminal trespassing dies in Bexar County Jail, unable to pay $40 bond

“I know the streets. I know the dangers you experience on the streets,” said Molly Wright, vigil coordinator.

Wright hopes to be a voice for the homeless. She and others gathered outside to remember other inmates who died while in the Bexar County Jail.

Janice Dotson-Stephens, 61, and Jack Ules, 63 deaths were reported last year. Both were also charged with criminal trespassing and unable to pay their bond of less than $100.

Inmate dies in BCSO custody while being held on $500 bond

“This is a scenario that quite frankly keeps playing out,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said Cole suffered from an underlying medical condition and chronic drug use. The exact cause of his death has not been determined.

“This gentleman was in poor health to begin with exasperating it with drug use and he’s here in this facility where we’re just not equipped for that,” said Salazar.

Inmate who died in BCSO custody had been held since July on $300 bond

Wright said she wants to work alongside city leaders to find a solution.

“I’m going to make sure that there’s going to be positive policy that won’t rob any more dignity," she said.