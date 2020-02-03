Two dead at Texas A&M-Commerce dorm, students told to shelter in place

Texas A&M University-Commerce University is telling students they no longer need to “take shelter and stay in place” after an apparent shooting on campus.

A previous message posted on the school’s website and social media pages urged students to find safety.

School officials have confirmed that two people were killed and a third was injured in the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus.

That area of campus has been blocked off during the investigation.

School counselors are available in the student center on campus.

Classes were canceled for the day.

Commerce is about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020